About 167K compromised by Central Kentucky Radiology breach

SecurityWeek reports that Central Kentucky Radiology had personal information from 166,953 individuals stolen following an October data breach.
Investigation into the incident that concluded last month revealed that the infiltration of the radiology service provider's network between October 16 and 18 enabled the exfiltration of individuals' names, birthdates, addresses, Social Security numbers, medical service dates, and service charges. Additional details regarding the nature of the intrusion were not provided and no known threat actor has taken responsibility so far. However, CKR, which began sending notification letters to victims this month, noted that there has been no evidence suggesting misuse of the compromised data. "CKR is providing impacted individuals with guidance on how to better protect against identity theft and fraud, including advising individuals to report any suspected incidents of identity theft or fraud to their credit card company and/or bank," said the firm in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General.
Investigation into the incident that concluded last month revealed that the infiltration of the radiology service provider's network between October 16 and 18 enabled the exfiltration of individuals' names, birthdates, addresses, Social Security numbers, medical service dates, and service charges. Additional details regarding the nature of the intrusion were not provided and no known threat actor has taken responsibility so far. However, CKR, which began sending notification letters to victims this month, noted that there has been no evidence suggesting misuse of the compromised data. "CKR is providing impacted individuals with guidance on how to better protect against identity theft and fraud, including advising individuals to report any suspected incidents of identity theft or fraud to their credit card company and/or bank," said the firm in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General.