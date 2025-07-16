Abacus Market vanishes in suspected exit scam

Abacus Market, the leading darknet marketplace for Bitcoin transactions in the West, has abruptly gone offline in what experts suspect to be either an exit scam or a covert law enforcement takedown, according to BleepingComputer.
According to blockchain analytics firm TRM Labs, the marketplace's disappearance, without warning or seizure notice, mirrors patterns seen in previous silent shutdowns or fraudulent exits. Launched in 2021 as Alphabet Market, Abacus quickly gained dominance, accounting for 70% of Western darknet market activity by 2024 and facilitating an estimated $300 million in cryptocurrency transactions, including hard-to-trace Monero payments. In June, it saw peak sales of $6.3 million, but user trust plummeted in early July amid withdrawal issues and steep transaction declines. The administrator, "Vito," attributed delays to a post-Archetyp Market user influx and DDoS attacks. However, users remained skeptical. With the platforms infrastructure now entirely offline, industry watchers lean toward a calculated exit scam but say a stealth law enforcement operation remains a possibility.
