23andMe’s bankruptcy declaration fuels privacy concerns

Cybersecurity and privacy experts have expressed worry regarding the security of genetic and personal data belonging to more than 15 million 23andMe customers after the major California-based genetic testing provider's bankruptcy filing on Sunday, CyberScoop reports.

Despite its promise to find a buyer that would ensure user data privacy, 23andMe could eventually loosen restrictions on the possible usage of data obtained from its users, according to Peter Berk of the law firm Clark Hill, who added that the sale of 23andMe's genetic data repository could also entice state-sponsored threat actors and other cybercriminals. "If I know about the sale, that becomes a target, so as a cybercriminal I might target the seller or the buyer in the transaction to try to get into the communications, or figure out how I can intercept the transmission of that exchange," said Berk. Individuals who sought 23andMe's services have also been advised by California Attorney General Rob Bonta of their right to remove genetic information and saliva samples, as well as data use permissions for research.