1Password acquires Trelica to enhance shadow IT detection

Password management solutions provider 1Password has acquired cybersecurity startup Trelica for an undisclosed amount to strengthen its Extended Access Management platform, reports SiliconAngle.

Trelica's cloud service specializes in identifying shadow IT applications -- software-as-a-service tools deployed without IT approval -- by analyzing logs from internal systems. Its capabilities extend to detecting insecure SaaS integrations, such as unauthorized Dropbox access, and providing administrators with tools to disable such threats. Additional features include SaaS spending optimization by identifying unused licenses and sending subscription renewal reminders.

1Password said it aims to integrate Trelica's technology into its cybersecurity offerings. The acquisition enables 1Password to bolster its Extended Access Management platform, which was introduced in May. The platform provides single sign-on capabilities, blocks access from insecure devices, and detects shadow IT applications. Trelica's features are expected to enhance these functionalities, offering organizations improved oversight of applications and automated IT management tasks. 1Password’s consumer and business offerings already include credential sharing, password strength monitoring, and storage for sensitive data like cryptocurrency wallet information.