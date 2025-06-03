Aside from eliminating 325 positions through a workforce program, CISA would have to remove funding for 301 vacant positions, as well as over 100 individuals each from Mission Support Enterprise Services and Stakeholder Engagement Consolidation under the proposed budget. Such a spending plan would also involve the eradication of the Office of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Accessibility, as well as the International Affairs office, as part of efforts to reprioritize the agency's thrust in defending critical infrastructure security. "CISA has conducted thorough analyses to confirm that these reductions align with organizational needs and will maintain mission-critical functions," said a document from the Department of Homeland Security.
Critical Infrastructure Security, Government Regulations
Massive CISA cuts detailed in new budget proposal
(Adobe Stock)
CyberScoop reports that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency would have a budget of $2.4 billion, which is $495 million lower than last year, as well as lose 1,083 positions as part of the fiscal 2026 budget proposal presented by President Donald Trump last week.
Aside from eliminating 325 positions through a workforce program, CISA would have to remove funding for 301 vacant positions, as well as over 100 individuals each from Mission Support Enterprise Services and Stakeholder Engagement Consolidation under the proposed budget. Such a spending plan would also involve the eradication of the Office of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Accessibility, as well as the International Affairs office, as part of efforts to reprioritize the agency's thrust in defending critical infrastructure security. "CISA has conducted thorough analyses to confirm that these reductions align with organizational needs and will maintain mission-critical functions," said a document from the Department of Homeland Security.
Aside from eliminating 325 positions through a workforce program, CISA would have to remove funding for 301 vacant positions, as well as over 100 individuals each from Mission Support Enterprise Services and Stakeholder Engagement Consolidation under the proposed budget. Such a spending plan would also involve the eradication of the Office of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Accessibility, as well as the International Affairs office, as part of efforts to reprioritize the agency's thrust in defending critical infrastructure security. "CISA has conducted thorough analyses to confirm that these reductions align with organizational needs and will maintain mission-critical functions," said a document from the Department of Homeland Security.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds