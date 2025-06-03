Critical Infrastructure Security, Government Regulations

Massive CISA cuts detailed in new budget proposal

Secure By Design Pledge

CyberScoop reports that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency would have a budget of $2.4 billion, which is $495 million lower than last year, as well as lose 1,083 positions as part of the fiscal 2026 budget proposal presented by President Donald Trump last week.

Aside from eliminating 325 positions through a workforce program, CISA would have to remove funding for 301 vacant positions, as well as over 100 individuals each from Mission Support Enterprise Services and Stakeholder Engagement Consolidation under the proposed budget. Such a spending plan would also involve the eradication of the Office of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Accessibility, as well as the International Affairs office, as part of efforts to reprioritize the agency's thrust in defending critical infrastructure security. "CISA has conducted thorough analyses to confirm that these reductions align with organizational needs and will maintain mission-critical functions," said a document from the Department of Homeland Security.

