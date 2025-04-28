Critical Infrastructure Security, Governance, Risk and Compliance, Government Regulations

Trump moves threaten US cyber defenses, says former CISA director Easterly

Identity Is the New Security Architecture: Easterly’s Call to Reimagine Cyber Defense

Photo: SC Media

Reuters reports that the U.S.'s cybersecurity defenses were regarded by former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly to be increasingly vulnerable against threats following President Donald Trump's retaliatory actions against the country's cyber leaders. Aside from the unceremonious dismissals of National Security Agency and Cyber Command Director Timothy Haugh and his deputy Wendy Noble, which have not been completely explained, Trump's ordered probe into CISA's first head Chris Krebs indicates the "politicizing" of the federal cyber ecosystem at a most inappropriate time, said Easterly in a LinkedIn Post. Easterly has also urged members of the cybersecurity industry to be more vocal in countering Trump's moves against cyber leaders following their silence over the investigation into Krebs and his then-employer SentinelOne. "If we allow the quiet dismissal of dedicated public servants in our community to pass without comment - we're not defending national security; we're compromising it," wrote Easterly.

