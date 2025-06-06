Why IAM & PAM managed services are now business essentials – IDM Express Founder Amit Masand

More and more organizations from different industries are now turning to IAM and PAM as managed services to handle the growing complexity of access control and cybersecurity. Why? Because managing identity internally is becoming harder, more expensive, and riskier.

With a trusted managed service partner, businesses gain expert support, 24/7 monitoring, scalability, and peace of mind—all while staying compliant and secure.

This segment explores how IAM and PAM managed services are helping companies reduce risk, simplify operations, and stay ahead of evolving security challenges.

Segment Resources: