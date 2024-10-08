Transforming Identity Security: The Future of IAM in a Dynamic Digital World

In a world where digital identities outnumber humans, AI agents mingle with employees, and a single mismanaged access point can bring down an entire enterprise, identity and access management (IAM) is more important than ever. The scope of identity management continues to broaden dramatically, encompassing contractors, suppliers, and machine identities like bots and service accounts.

For cybersecurity professionals seeking the most current insights and solutions to keep up with such high demand, SailPoint Technologies' Navigate conference offers a prime opportunity. The 11th annual event, running Oct. 21-24 in Orlando, is expected to draw 1,500 decision-makers, administrators, operators, and developers for four days of sessions, keynotes, networking, and training.

This year's theme, "Identity Security Transformed", addresses the IAM challenges of our hyper-connected world. Chief among them: The increasing difficulty managing data volume, application varieties, and diverse identities, be they employees, non-employees or machines.

"The traditional approaches to IAM are no longer sufficient in a world where data volumes are skyrocketing, and the variety of identities we manage has expanded far beyond just employees," said Wendy Wu, SailPoint's Chief Marketing Officer.

Wu emphasized the critical nature of proper identity management: "Hackers are not hacking in, they're logging in. If you don't manage identity properly, you basically hand off the attack surface to the criminals."

Keynotes and keystone topics await at this year’s event

Navigate's growing popularity stems from its ability to deliver a rich array of presentations that place identity at the center of today’s global business landscape. With tracks tailored specifically to roles like business leaders, developers, and frontline administrators, attendees get a personalized, relevant experience.

By organizing sessions around roles rather than broad topics, participants can zero in on content that directly aligns with their day-to-day responsibilities. This approach fosters meaningful learning opportunities and more focused networking, allowing professionals to connect with peers tackling similar challenges and explore role-specific strategies.

Anticipated speakers include:

Rebecca Archambault, Senior Director Analyst at Gartner, who is considered one of the top experts in IAM leadership, management, governance and threat detection and response. She’ll be giving the analyst’s view on the value of identity security.

Dmitri Alperovitch, Co-Founder and Chairman of the geopolitical think tank Silverado Policy Accelerator. He is also an author, podcaster, philanthropist and co-founder and former CTO of CrowdStrike.

U.S. Middle-Distance Runner Cole Hocker, who won the gold medal in the 1500 meters at the Summer Olympics in Paris, joins SailPoint CEO Mark McClain for a fireside chat about reaching – and staying – at the top of your game.

Other highlights

Packed with cutting-edge insights, hands-on training, and invaluable networking, this year’s event is designed to equip identity security professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to excel. From industry-leading sessions to innovative solutions, here’s what attendees can expect:

More than 100 breakout sessions featuring industry heavyweights like ExxonMobil, Honeywell, and VISA, alongside insights from top analysts at PwC and Deloitte.

A cutting-edge expo showcasing the latest in IAM and privileged access management (PAM) technologies.

The anticipated release of the Horizons Identity Security Study, with this year’s findings spotlighting the tangible business value of mature identity security practices.

On-site training sessions and the unveiling of free online courses aimed at combating the global shortage of cybersecurity professionals.

Endless opportunities for networking with thought leaders, innovators, and peers from across the industry.

Registration is still open for the Orlando conference. For those outside the U.S., SailPoint will take Navigate’s content on the road with additional conferences in Sao Paulo on Nov. 5; Singapore on Nov. 5-6; Sydney on Nov. 13-14; and London on Nov. 19-21.

“We want to hear about the challenges our customers around the world are facing, and what we can do to help them move forward and, in turn, move the whole industry forward,” Wu said.