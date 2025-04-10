The new SOAR playbook: How to choose the right automation platform for your security team

Security teams today face a perfect storm of rising threat complexity, tool sprawl, and talent shortages. With pressure mounting to do more with less, automation is no longer a “nice to have”—it’s critical infrastructure. But not all Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response ( SOAR ) platforms are created equal.

The Essential SOAR Buyer’s Guide from Tines lays out a clear, actionable path for choosing a next-gen SOAR that delivers real impact. At its core, the guide reframes the idea that SOAR is a static tool for incident response. Instead, it argues that orchestration and automation should be deeply embedded in security operations—from vulnerability management and cloud posture to identity lifecycle and threat intel integration.

The old generation of SOAR tools often fell short: they were rigid, complex to maintain, and siloed from broader IT and engineering workflows. Worse, they demanded dedicated developer time to build even basic automations and often limited teams to pre-packaged integrations that didn’t meet their real-world needs.

Modern SOAR platforms, like those described in the guide, emphasize flexibility, scalability, and speed. They support low-code/no-code interfaces, allowing security practitioners—not just engineers—to build and adjust workflows. They connect directly to any tool with an API, enabling organizations to orchestrate across their entire stack. And they prioritize ease of use and transparent pricing, making them accessible to small teams and large enterprises alike.

Critically, the guide walks buyers through how to frame their SOAR evaluation process—from defining goals and success criteria to vetting vendors on AI use, support quality, and integration capabilities. It includes detailed questions to ask around architecture, workflow design, incident collaboration, and cost transparency. There’s also a heavy focus on security guardrails and data privacy, especially when evaluating AI-powered features like real-time assistance and automated decision-making.

One standout message: a successful SOAR implementation isn’t just about reducing time-to-respond. It’s about freeing up human analysts to focus on strategic work, reducing burnout, and scaling security impact without scaling headcount. Whether automating phishing triage, detecting OAuth token abuse, or streamlining cloud misconfiguration response, the right SOAR platform becomes a central nervous system for the modern security team.

Ultimately, this buyer’s guide doesn’t just help you pick a product—it helps you make a business case for smarter, leaner, more adaptive security operations. For organizations navigating vendor overload and internal complexity, it’s the strategic clarity they’ve been missing.