The hidden productivity drain no one’s talking about: Your network

It’s easy to blame sluggish productivity on employees, legacy software, or workflow friction. But what if the real culprit is your network?

Why the public internet fails modern businesses

This Check Point report reveals that traditional internet infrastructure—especially the patchwork of regional ISPs and long-haul handoffs—is quietly sabotaging day-to-day performance. Applications are slower, file syncs lag, and collaboration suffers. This degradation often goes unnoticed until it reaches a breaking point—usually during high-stakes moments like sales calls, code deployments, or remote support sessions.

The public internet was never built for enterprise-grade performance. Once your data leaves the “first mile” of local ISP connectivity, it’s handed off from network to network with no performance guarantees. Each hop introduces packet loss, jitter, and latency—factors that directly impact user experience.

Harmony SASE: Fixing the network from the inside out

As remote work, SaaS platforms, and cloud-native tools become the norm, this instability becomes a real business liability. Your team may be using the latest apps, but if the network connecting them is outdated or overburdened, performance will always suffer.

Check Point’s Harmony SASE is purpose-built to eliminate this silent drain on productivity. At the heart of its architecture is a—a network of 75+ data centers around the world, engineered to route traffic efficiently and securely.

Goal: MPLS-level performance—without the price tag

Rather than relying on unpredictable public ISPs, Harmony SASE directs traffic through its high-speed, optimized backbone. This bypasses the congestion and inconsistencies of the public internet, ensuring that business-critical applications like video conferencing, cloud storage, and SaaS platforms run smoothly—everywhere, for everyone.

Historically, businesses seeking high performance turned to MPLS or SD-WAN solutions, which offered better reliability but at a steep cost and complexity. Harmony SASE offerswithout the hardware burden or multi-vendor management headaches.

The payoff: Real productivity gains

It delivers secure private access, SD-WAN optimization, and cloud-native routing—all managed through a single pane of glass. This dramatically simplifies network operations while maximizing uptime and responsiveness.

When your network performs, your people perform. With Harmony SASE, businesses experience tangible productivity boosts—from faster load times and fewer dropped calls to smoother file transfers and quicker app response. It’s a fix that’s often overlooked—but impossible to ignore once it’s in place.