The future of IT starts with automation: How workflow builders are transforming teams

IT professionals face an unsustainable reality: more systems, more alerts, and more demands, with no corresponding increase in resources. A significant number of teams are overwhelmed by repetitive, low-value tasks that contribute to burnout and operational risk.

Workflow automation offers a critical solution—eliminating routine tasks and enabling IT teams to work on what truly matters.

From scripts to drag-and-drop: The evolution of workflow automation

The latest guide from Tines covers the evolution of automation, its benefits, and best practices for implementation. You’ll get practical insights, step-by-step instructions, and real-world case studies from companies like Intercom, PathAI, and Jamf. The following is excerpted from the full guide.

The business benefits: Efficiency, accuracy, and resilience

What began as a feature buried in other software tools has become a strategic platform in its own right. Early automation platforms required deep coding knowledge, limiting access to a few technically skilled users. Today, thanks to low-code, no-code, and AI-powered interfaces, anyone on the IT team can build robust workflows—quickly and securely. Tools like Tines allow teams to move from idea to implementation with unprecedented speed.

Real-world results from leading teams

The gains are immediate and measurable. Automated workflows reduce manual effort, slash time-to-value, and eliminate human error in critical processes. Gartner forecasts that over 50% of major cyber incidents by 2025 will result from preventable missteps—something automation is uniquely suited to solve. With standardized, repeatable workflows, IT teams can scale operations while ensuring security and compliance.

Dispelling common myths

Companies like Intercom, PathAI, and Jamf have shown what’s possible when IT teams are empowered with the right tools. They’ve reduced workflow development from weeks to hours, eliminated reliance on custom scripts, and improved both user experience and internal collaboration. Automation doesn’t just make teams faster—it makes them more aligned, innovative, and proactive.

A culture shift: Building automation into the DNA of IT

Despite the advantages, myths persist. Some believe automation threatens jobs or can’t handle complex scenarios. But modern platforms are designed to augment human expertise—not replace it. They include built-in governance features, enable human-in-the-loop decision-making, and scale to match the most sophisticated IT environments. Automation isn’t a shortcut; it’s a multiplier for team potential.

Conclusion: Empowering IT to build the future

To fully realize the benefits of workflow automation, organizations must promote a mindset shift. IT leaders should encourage teams to view every repetitive task as an opportunity to automate. With modular workflows, cross-functional collaboration, and built-in monitoring, teams can continuously evolve their processes—and free up time for more impactful work.

Automation is no longer about eliminating tasks—it’s about enabling IT professionals to unlock their full creative and strategic potential. With AI-driven tools lowering the barrier to entry, every team member has the power to innovate. The result is faster delivery, fewer errors, and a more engaged and resilient IT workforce.

The future of IT isn’t just automated—it’s self-built.