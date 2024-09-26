Secure the most widely used, yet most attacked enterprise app today: the browser

The way we use browsers has changed, so has the way we need to secure them. Using a secure enterprise browser to execute content away from the endpoint, inside a secure cloud browser is a dramatically more effective and cost-effective approach to protect users and secure access.

Browsers have become the single point of entry for everything we do in our business today — the internet, internal and external applications, etc. At the InfoSec World 2024 conference in Orlando this week, Menlo Security's Neko Papaz said instead of forcing users into a new enterprise browser, the browsers of today such as Chrome or Edge become a local managed endpoint managed and secured in the cloud.