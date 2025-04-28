Security Operations, RSAC, SOC

RSAC 2025 executive interview: Devo’s Jason Mical

Jason Mical, Field CTO, discusses Devo and Detecteam's integrated solution, which proactively improves security posture by identifying and closing detection gaps.

The integration combines Devo's comprehensive threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities with Detecteam's autonomic detection lifecycle platform to continuously validate and improve detection capabilities based on real-world attack scenarios.

