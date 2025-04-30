Critical Infrastructure Security, Supply chain, RSAC
RSAC 2025 executive interview: Security Scorecard’s Aleksandr Yampolskiy
Security Scorecard's Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy discusses securing what you don't own with supply chain detection and response.Organizations are increasingly threatened by cyberattacks originating from their suppliers. Existing tools (like EDR, MDR, and XDR) effectively handle threats within an organization, but leave a gap regarding third-party risk. SecurityScorecard created the Supply Chain Detection and Response category to empower organizations to shift from being reactive and uncertain to confidently and proactively protecting their entire supply chain.What is Supply Chain Detection and Response (SCDR)?: https://securityscorecard.com/blog/wh...Learn more about continuous supply chain cyber risk detection and response: https://securityscorecard.com/why-sec...Claim Your Free SCDR Assessment: https://securityscorecard.com/get-sta...This segment is sponsored by Security Scorecard. Visit https://securityweekly.com/securitysc... for more information on how SecurityScorecard MAX and Supply Chain Detection and Response can help your organization identify and resolve supply chain risks.
