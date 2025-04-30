Critical Infrastructure Security, Supply chain, RSAC

RSAC 2025 executive interview: Security Scorecard’s Aleksandr Yampolskiy

Security Scorecard's Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy discusses securing what you don't own with supply chain detection and response.

Organizations are increasingly threatened by cyberattacks originating from their suppliers. Existing tools (like EDR, MDR, and XDR) effectively handle threats within an organization, but leave a gap regarding third-party risk. SecurityScorecard created the Supply Chain Detection and Response category to empower organizations to shift from being reactive and uncertain to confidently and proactively protecting their entire supply chain.

