Evolving compliance needs, overflowing tech stacks, and the ever-increasing number of types of enterprise identities — not to mention the complications resulting from business use of AI — means traditional identity platforms can't keep up with the needs of today's enterprises.Organizations need something smarter: converged, cloud-native and future-ready identity security that scales with enterprises as they grow, addressing their cybersecurity challenges today and in the future. Join us in this episode as we break down the shortcomings of legacy IAM and uncover how an intelligent, identity-centric approach sets enterprises on the path to success.Segment Resources:https://saviynt.com/products/the-iden...Identity Cloud solution brief: https://44524559.fs1.hubspotuserconte...This segment is sponsored by Saviynt!To learn more or get a free demo, please visit https://securityweekly.com/saviyntrsacShow Notes: https://securityweekly.com/rsac25-1Learn more about The Saviynt Identity Cloud:
RSAC 2025 executive interview: Saviynt’s Amit Saha
