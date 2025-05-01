RSAC 2025 executive interview: Pluralsight’s Bri Frost

Emerging technologies like AI and deepfakes have significantly complicated the threat landscape of today. As AI becomes more integrated into our lives, everyone - not just cybersecurity professionals - needs to develop security literacy skills to keep themselves, their organizations, and their loved ones safe. Luckily, there are countermeasures to spot and identify AI and deepfake-related threats in the wild.

In this segment, PluralSight's Director of Security and IT Ops Curriculum, Bri Frost, discusses how AI has changed the cybersecurity industry, how to spot AI and deepfakes in the wild, and the skills you should know to defend against these emerging threats.