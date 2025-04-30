RSAC 2025 executive interview: Okta’s Charlotte Wylie

Okta's Charlotte Wylie discusses securing non-human identities at scale in the era of AI agents.

With more types of identities, machines, and agents trying to access increasingly critical data and resources, across larger numbers of devices, organizations will be faced with managing this added complexity and identity sprawl. Now more than ever, organizations need to make sure security is not an afterthought, implementing comprehensive solutions for securing, managing, and governing both non-human and human identities across ecosystems at scale.