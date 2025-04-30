Okta's Charlotte Wylie discusses securing non-human identities at scale in the era of AI agents.With more types of identities, machines, and agents trying to access increasingly critical data and resources, across larger numbers of devices, organizations will be faced with managing this added complexity and identity sprawl. Now more than ever, organizations need to make sure security is not an afterthought, implementing comprehensive solutions for securing, managing, and governing both non-human and human identities across ecosystems at scale.https://securityweekly.com/oktarsac to learn more about them!This segment is sponsored by Okta. Visit
Identity, RSAC
RSAC 2025 executive interview: Okta’s Charlotte Wylie
An In-Depth Guide to Identity
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your identity security.
