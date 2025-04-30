Security Management, RSAC

RSAC 2025 executive interview: Cyware’s Jawahar Sivasankaran

Cyware's Jawahar Sivasankaran discusses the role of cyber threat intelligence in maturing security operations.

The legacy SecOps market is getting disrupted. The traditional way of ingesting large troves of data, analysis and actioning is not efficient today. Customers and the market are moving towards a more threat centric approach to effectively solve their security operations challenges.

