Rethinking SASE: A practical guide to data-first security in the modern enterprise

The changing landscape of cybersecurity

In this summary of a recent SC webcast , Jason Georgi, Global Field Chief Technology Officer for Prisma SASE at Palo Alto Networks, and host Adrian Sanabria discuss how modern threats, AI use cases, and distributed environments are reshaping how organizations should approach Zero Trust, data security, and endpoint control.

Organizations are reimagining their approach to network security. Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) has emerged as a transformative solution, combining networking and security into a unified cloud-delivered service.

Georgi explained that SASE integrates five core components: zero trust network access, secure web gateway, CASB, firewalls as a service, and SD-WAN. The primary goal is to provide comprehensive security without compromising user experience. A key innovation in this approach is the integration of enterprise browsers, which offer unprecedented control and visibility.

Data-first security: A strategic approach

These browsers enable organizations to enforce granular security policies directly at the point of user interaction, addressing challenges posed by shadow IT and emerging technologies like generative AI. By focusing on data protection, Georgi said companies can create more effective security strategies that prioritize their most critical information assets.

The core principle of modern cybersecurity is protecting data, not just implementing complex technological solutions. Georgi said organizations must take a risk-based approach, identifying and categorizing their most valuable information.

This means understanding where critical data resides, who has access to it, and implementing robust controls to prevent unauthorized access or exfiltration.

Zero trust has become a critical framework in this strategy, operating on a "default deny, explicit allow" principle. The most advanced solutions go beyond simple access control, inspecting allowed traffic to prevent credential theft and insider threats.

Enterprise browsers play a crucial role, offering context-aware security that can make more precise decisions closer to where work actually happens. The future of cybersecurity lies in creating flexible, intelligent systems that can adapt to changing technological landscapes while maintaining a laser focus on protecting an organization's most valuable asset -- its data.