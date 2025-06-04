Identity, Identiverse

PKI, IAM and the crypto-agility trust imperative

As digital identities multiply and certificate lifespans shrink, enterprises face growing challenges in securing trust across users, devices, and systems.

This session with DigiCert's Ashley Stevenson explores why unifying PKI and IAM is essential to closing identity-related trust gaps and how platforms like DigiCert ONE — integrating PKI, DNS, and automation — help eliminate outages, streamline security operations, and future-proof organizations.

This segment is sponsored by DigiCert. Visit https://securityweekly.com/digicertidv to learn more about them! Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/idv25-1

More robust children’s online privacy law sought by FTC chair

Congress has been urged by Federal Trade Commission Chair Andrew Ferguson to bolster its version of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Rule as the agency intensifies its clampdown on erring websites and service providers under its recently updated COPPA rule, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

