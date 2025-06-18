MDR, AI/ML
Orchestrated autonomy: Building AI-driven resilience in MDR operations
This article explores how MDR providers like eSentire are embracing what they call “orchestrated autonomy”— and how it builds the foundation for resilient, adaptive defense. Below, we unpack the enabling technologies, examine a maturity model for agentic AI, and lay out what security leaders should look for when evaluating MDR partners in the age of autonomy.
This looped learning model allows MDR providers to scale defense without scaling headcount—and do so responsibly. According to Hillard, “Our goal is to design agents that are not just reactive but strategic—learning from each incident to better defend the next.”
Telemetry Normalization: Bringing disparate data sources into a coherent, analyzable format is essential for accurate decision-making by both humans and machines. Policy-Bound Actioning: AI agents operate within predefined bounds, ensuring actions align with customer expectations, risk tolerances, and compliance frameworks. Continuous Feedback Loops: Human analysts provide immediate feedback on agent decisions, enabling the system to adapt and improve in near-real time.
Companies like eSentire are already operating at Stage 3, where AI isn’t just a force multiplier—it’s a co-pilot.
Stage 1: Rule-Based Automation – Static scripts and playbooks with limited scope. Stage 2: Conditional Autonomy – AI can recommend or initiate actions within tight constraints. Stage 3: Orchestrated Autonomy – AI agents and analysts collaborate dynamically, with policies guiding real-time, context-aware decisions.
