Oktane 2024: The era of the bot battlers — Bhawna Singh

Customer Identity is everywhere. It's powering secure experiences for billions — enabling people to check their luggage at the airport, watch their favorite Major League Soccer games, or take their favorite Peloton class.

Because it’s everywhere, threat actors now see customer identity as a path to financial gain. Bots now make up nearly 50% of all internet traffic and are being used to steal sign-up bonuses or breach accounts. And cybercriminals are bypassing the login box completely, stealing authenticated session cookies at record rates.

Find all of our coverage from Oktane 2024 here.

Bhawna Singh, Chief Technology Officer of Customer Identity Cloud at Okta, joins host Mandy Logan, from Security Weekly, to discuss the current state of customer identity, what developers need to know about securing their applications and what Okta is doing to help developers build applications that decipher a human from a bot.