Oktane 2024: Implementing identity securely in today’s hybrid work era with Accenture – Damon McDougald

Today’s cyber threat actors are capitalizing on organizations’ identity vulnerabilities, such as MFA.

Nearly 75% of cloud security failures now result from mismanaged identities, access, and privileges, and the identity attack surface is becoming more challenging to protect as companies expand their cloud environments and supply chains to meet their IT needs.

Damon McDougald, Global Cyber Protection lead at Accenture, joins Security Weekly's Mandy Logan to share his perspective on why identity is so crucial in today’s hybrid work environment, the innovations that are changing the game when it comes to cybersecurity, the top challenges companies face in implementing identity, and how identity can help keep threat actors at bay.