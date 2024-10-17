Oktane, Identity

Oktane 2024: Standardizing identity security for SaaS applications — Arnab Bose

Share

Today, there isn’t an identity security standard for enterprise applications that ensures interoperability across all SaaS and IDPs. There also isn’t an easy way for an app, resource, workload, API or any other enterprise technology to make itself discoverable, governable, support SSO and SCIM and continuous authentication.

This lack of standardization is one of the biggest barriers to cybersecurity today.

Find all of our coverage from Oktane 2024 here.

Arnab Bose, Chief Product Officer, Workforce Identity Cloud at Okta, joins Security Weekly's Mandy Logan to discuss the need for a new, comprehensive identity security standard for enterprise applications, and the work Okta is doing alongside other industry players to institute a framework for SaaS companies to enhance the end-to-end security of their products across every touchpoint of their technology stack.

Oktane 2024: Standardizing identity security for SaaS applications — Arnab Bose

Okta's Arnab Bose discusses the need for a new, comprehensive identity security standard for enterprise applications.

Related

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.