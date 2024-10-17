Oktane, Identity, AI/ML, IAM Technologies, Generative AI

Oktane 2024: Protecting the identity of AI agents – Shiven Ramji

Generative AI has been the talk of the technology industry for the past 18-plus months. Companies are seeing its value, so generative AI budgets are growing.

With more and more AI agents expected in the coming years, it’s essential that we are securing how consumers interact with generative AI agents and how developers build AI agents into their apps. This is where identity comes in.

Shiven Ramji, President of Customer Identity Cloud at Okta, will dive into the importance of protecting the identity of AI agents and Okta’s new security tools revealed at Oktane that address some of the largest issues consumers and businesses have with generative AI right now.

