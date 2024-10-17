Oktane 2024: Building a company culture focused on security – Charlotte Wylie

Whether it’s phishing techniques, password spraying, or social engineering, security leaders today are constantly needing to see past blindspots, educate their workforces, and rethink the enterprise security checklist. Many companies, like Okta, are finding ways to incorporate security within their company culture, as every employee has a role to play in keeping a company secure.

Charlotte Wylie, Deputy CSO at Okta, joins Security Weekly's Mandy Logan to discuss what security leaders are being challenged with today when it comes to securing their workforce and from experience with implementing Okta’s Secure Identity Commitment how companies can be prioritizing security within their culture to help prevent threat actors from taking advantage of the weakest link.