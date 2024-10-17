Oktane, Identity, Distributed Workforce

Oktane 2024: An integrated approach to securing today’s hybrid workforce – Punit Minocha

Share

Hybrid workforces are here to stay. This means protecting today’s workforce requires securing access to applications from any device, anywhere, while maintaining a seamless user experience.

Find all of our coverage from Oktane 2024 here.

Punit Minocha, the EVP of Business Development & Corporate Strategy at Zscaler, joins SC Media to discuss the challenges companies are facing with securing their hybrid workforces and how integrated, best-of-breed solutions from Zscaler and Okta deliver zero trust security that helps companies protect their data, infrastructure, and employees as they scale and innovate.

Oktane 2024: An integrated approach to securing today’s hybrid workforce – Punit Minocha

Zscaler's Punit Minocha discusses the challenges companies are facing with securing their hybrid workforces.

Related

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.