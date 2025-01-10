Noma Security’s Niv Braun shares how he went from Unit 8200 to the cybersecurity startup world

In this episode of Founder Stories, Niv Braun, co-founder and CEO of Noma Security, shares his journey from Unit 8200 to the cybersecurity startup world. He discusses his motivations for entering cybersecurity, his unique approach to funding, and the importance of timing in hiring sales teams.

Niv also delves into the cybersecurity ecosystem, particularly in AI security, and reflects on the challenges of maintaining work-life balance as a founder. The conversation concludes with Niv's insights in the Founders Five segment, offering valuable lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs.