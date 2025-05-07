Mission-ready modernization: Building resilient government systems with AI and data

On April 22, 2025, the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT), in partnership with Rocket Software and MFGS Inc., convened federal leaders, technologists, and policymakers at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., for a high-impact session titled The Future of Government Data, AI Automation & Mission-Ready Modernization. The event focused on how agencies can modernize data systems and integrate AI without disrupting mission-critical services.
Key takeaways from the welcome addressIn the Welcome Address, Cory Simpson, CEO of ICIT, set the stage by highlighting the urgency of aligning modernization efforts with mission objectives. He emphasized that modernization should not be pursued for its own sake but must be strategically implemented to enhance operational resilience and ensure continuity of essential services.
Keynote insights: Policy, security and modernizationMichael “Mick” McCabe, Chief Data and AI Officer at the Department of Defense, delivered a Keynote Address on the intersection of policy, security, and modernization. He discussed the challenges of integrating AI into government operations, stressing the importance of robust governance frameworks and the need to balance innovation with risk management.
Fireside chat: Modernization without disruptionThe fireside chat, featuring leaders from Rocket Software, MFGS Inc., and the Department of Defense, delved into practical strategies for achieving modernization without disrupting existing services. Panelists shared insights on leveraging AI and automation to enhance efficiency while maintaining the integrity of mission-critical operations.
Interactive roundtables: Community-driven solutionsIn the Interactive Table Discussions, participants engaged in collaborative dialogues to explore actionable strategies for data modernization. These discussions highlighted the value of cross-sector collaboration and the importance of tailoring modernization efforts to the unique needs of each agency.
Watch the full briefing playlistFor a comprehensive understanding of the discussions and insights shared during the briefing, explore the full video playlist below:
You can also access the complete playlist here: ICIT Briefing – The Future of Government Data, AI Automation & Mission-Ready Modernization.
Welcome Address with Cory Simpson Keynote Address with Michael “Mick” McCabe Interactive Table Discussions Fireside Chat – Modernization Without Disruption