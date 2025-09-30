Mission-ready modernization: AI, data, and the cultural shift driving secure government transformation

Federal agencies face mounting challenges: aging mainframes, limited technical expertise, and growing citizen expectations for digital services that rival the private sector.

new report from the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT), supported by Rocket Software, lays out a path toward mission-ready modernization—an approach that pairs cutting-edge technology with cultural transformation.

Speakers at ICIT’s 2025 conference underscored that modernization efforts must be aligned with mission outcomes, not simply technology replacement. Michael “Mick” McCabe, Chief Data and AI Officer at the Department of Defense, stressed the need for resilience in contested environments, warning that reliance on centralized cloud infrastructure could prove untenable in future conflicts.

Instead, agencies should architect systems capable of autonomous operation at the edge, where connectivity may be limited.

AI and automation emerged as key enablers—particularly smaller, CPU-portable models that can bring intelligence to satellites, field systems, and mainframe workloads without heavy infrastructure demands. But panelists agreed that AI must be explainable and auditable, especially when supporting intelligence and defense missions. “We want the LLM to come back and explain … ‘This is what the machine did, and this is why,’” McCabe noted.

The report also highlights the human element: the federal workforce is shrinking in mainframe expertise just as mission demands grow. Rocket Software and MFGS, Inc. emphasize training, upskilling, and knowledge transfer alongside technology modernization to bridge this critical skills gap.

Ultimately, mission-ready modernization requires a dual commitment: adopting proven practices like DevSecOps and hybrid cloud architectures, while cultivating a culture of resilience, transparency, and adaptability.

With trusted partnerships and explainable AI, government leaders can achieve secure transformation that sustains both mission success and public trust.