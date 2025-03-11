Identity, Active Directory

InFocus with Semperis’ Sean Deuby: The state of Active Directory

In this SC Media InFocus, Security Weekly News' Adrian Sanabria discusses the state of Active Directory with Sean Deuby, principal technologist at Semperis.

The longevity of AD was not surprising to Deuby, who said the ability to do work with one account and be able to access what you need was revolutionary at the time of its development.

"'Enterprise single sign on' is not a phrase we think about a lot, but it was a thing back then," said Deuby.

