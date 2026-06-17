Identity, Identiverse

Identiverse 2026: Who is responsible for an AI agent’s actions?

As AI agents gain the ability to access systems, invoke tools, and take action on behalf of users, organizations need clear frameworks that define responsibility for machine-driven decisions and outcomes.

P0 Security's Neha Duggal examines how accountability, delegation, and attribution can be established across users, developers, security teams, and business stakeholders.

Duggal, P0 Security's Chief Product Officer, explores how governance models support transparent, auditable agent-driven workflows while helping organizations manage risk and maintain trust.

This segment is sponsored by P0 Security.

Visit https://securityweekly.com/p0idv to learn more about them!

Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/idv26-1

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Basic AuthenticationBiometricsCertificate-Based AuthenticationChallenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol (CHAP)Digest AuthenticationDigital CertificateDiscretionary Access Control (DAC)

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds