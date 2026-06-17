Identiverse 2026: Who is responsible for an AI agent’s actions?

As AI agents gain the ability to access systems, invoke tools, and take action on behalf of users, organizations need clear frameworks that define responsibility for machine-driven decisions and outcomes.

P0 Security's Neha Duggal examines how accountability, delegation, and attribution can be established across users, developers, security teams, and business stakeholders.

Duggal, P0 Security's Chief Product Officer, explores how governance models support transparent, auditable agent-driven workflows while helping organizations manage risk and maintain trust.

This segment is sponsored by P0 Security.