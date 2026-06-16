Identiverse 2026: The rise of hybrid technical roles

As technology organizations evolve, technical roles are becoming increasingly fluid — particularly at the intersection of product, engineering, and customer success.

This conversation with Saviynt's Jaime Lewis-Gross explores what it means to be a modern sales engineer and how the role is increasingly expanding into responsibilities often associated with forward deployed engineers: translating complex technical capabilities into real-world outcomes, solving customer challenges in real time, and serving as a critical bridge between product teams and end users.

Segment Resources:

2026 CISO AI Risk Report: https://saviynt.com/ciso-ai-risk-repo...

The 4 Identity Risks of AI Agents: https://saviynt.com/the-4-identity-ri...

Identity: The Operating System of AI Security: https://saviynt.com/blog/identity-the...

You Can't Secure What You Can't See: Posture Management for AI Agents: https://saviynt.com/blog/posture-mana...

At the center of this evolution is a customer-first mindset — one that prioritizes listening, adaptability, and long-term partnership. As organizations race to innovate, the companies that stand out will be those that remain deeply focused on customer needs while empowering technical teams to operate beyond traditional role boundaries.