Identiverse 2026: Making enterprise AI agents accountable

Organizations looking to unlock the power of Enterprise AI Agents, and in a controled and safe way at the speed of AI. Identity is at the heart of it. However, NHI Governance Is Not Enough for Enterprise AI Agents.

The identity industry has responded to the rise of AI agents the same way it responds to every new identity challenge: extend existing frameworks. Map agents to human owners. Enforce least privilege. Govern them like non-human identities. It is a reasonable instinct. It is also insufficient in ways that matter enormously.

Non-human identity security was built for a deterministic world — service accounts, API keys, bots. These identities do what they are configured to do. Their behavior is predictable enough that static governance models work.

Enterprise AI agents are categorically different. Not in degree — in kind. They don't execute fixed instructions. They reason, plan, and adapt in response to context. Their scope shifts with every task. Their behavior at runtime can diverge significantly from anything true at provisioning time.

Unlike any identity that came before them, they frequently change their intent, at a pace no governance model built for human movers or machine credentials was designed to handle. Wrapping them in the same framework you use for a service account isn't wrong. It's just insufficient in precisely the places where risk accumulates.

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Amir Ofek, CEO and co-founder of aizome, discusses the launch of aizome's platform to make AI agents accountable.