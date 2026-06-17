Identiverse 2026: Agentic AI has an identity problem

AI agents are already running inside enterprise environments, operating on credentials, API tokens, and cloud roles that most security teams have never inventoried. When an agent acts autonomously across production systems, the security question is no longer just what it can do but who it is and whether that identity is governed at all.

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Itamar Apelblat, Co-Founder and CEO of Token Security, discusses why identity is the right lens for understanding agentic AI risk and what practical steps security teams can take now.