Traditional IGA tools struggle to deliver full observability—and stall when it's time to take action.Axonius Identities was launched to change that—bringing actionability to identity governance by embedding it into the broader cyber asset platform.In this session, Amir Ofek, CEO of AxoniusX, shares how Axonius is modernizing IGA with real-time enforcement, unified asset-to-identity context, and a radically different approach to controlling access across dynamic environments.
Identity
Identity management in its totality – AxoniusX CEO Amir Ofek
An In-Depth Guide to Identity
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your identity security.
