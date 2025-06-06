Identity

Identity management in its totality – AxoniusX CEO Amir Ofek

Traditional IGA tools struggle to deliver full observability—and stall when it’s time to take action.

Axonius Identities was launched to change that—bringing actionability to identity governance by embedding it into the broader cyber asset platform.

In this session, Amir Ofek, CEO of AxoniusX, shares how Axonius is modernizing IGA with real-time enforcement, unified asset-to-identity context, and a radically different approach to controlling access across dynamic environments.

See how Axonius makes identity actionable. Visit https://securityweekly.com/axoniusidv. Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/idv25-2

An In-Depth Guide to Identity

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your identity security.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Basic AuthenticationBiometricsCertificate-Based AuthenticationChallenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol (CHAP)Digest AuthenticationDigital CertificateDiscretionary Access Control (DAC)

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds