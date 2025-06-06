Identity management in its totality – AxoniusX CEO Amir Ofek

Traditional IGA tools struggle to deliver full observability—and stall when it’s time to take action.

Axonius Identities was launched to change that—bringing actionability to identity governance by embedding it into the broader cyber asset platform.

In this session, Amir Ofek, CEO of AxoniusX, shares how Axonius is modernizing IGA with real-time enforcement, unified asset-to-identity context, and a radically different approach to controlling access across dynamic environments.