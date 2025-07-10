How 75 CISOs are fighting back against security debt

Security debt isn’t just a technical nuisance—it’s a strategic liability that undermines your team, your tools, and your trust with stakeholders.

According to a new CISO-led survey, 9 out of 10 security leaders are actively trying to manage this debt, yet they’re still battling alert fatigue, resource drain, burnout, and mounting risk from legacy systems and fragmented defenses.

1. When risk hangs in limbo, morale follows

This article breaks down what’s really happening inside today’s security programs: the slow bleed of debt accumulation, the misalignment with business priorities, and the invisible labor that erodes team performance over time. It also outlines the key strategic shifts security leaders are making to fight back—from visibility and automation to proving ROI and gaining board-level traction. The guidance is backed by first-hand CISO comments and data from Nagomi’s industry research

Cybersecurity debt doesn’t show up on balance sheets, but its effects are felt everywhere: in delayed patches, siloed defenses, and overworked teams constantly in reactive mode. It accumulates slowly—one deprioritized project, one unfixed misconfiguration at a time—until teams lose confidence in their ability to catch up. According to CISO-led research from Nagomi, 9 in 10 security leaders are actively managing this debt, yet nearly half are still overwhelmed by burnout, alert fatigue, and fragmented tools.

2. From invisible labor to measurable value

The first step in reversing that spiral? Clarity. The report emphasizes that ambiguity breeds apathy. Teams who don’t understand what matters most stop trying to make meaningful progress. That’s why leading CISOs are using real-time visibility tools to help teams prioritize threats, allocate resources, and finally move the needle. Nagomi, for example, provides a unified view that replaces guesswork with action .

Security debt is not just a technical problem—it’s a perception problem. CISOs often shoulder the blame when things go wrong, yet rarely get credit when disasters are averted. Much of their work is invisible, especially to boards and business leaders who aren’t fluent in security risk language. This disconnect creates a dangerous cycle: underinvestment, undervaluation, and ultimately, underperformance.

3. Taking the offensive—strategically

The solution lies in making success visible. The infographic highlights a shift from “undervalued” to “well understood,” where CISOs translate complex security data into measurable business impact. This includes demonstrating ROI from existing tools and showing how proactive work reduces exposure and protects brand trust. As one insight notes: “Nagomi helps CISOs prove their security programs are both efficient and effective”—a critical step toward winning stakeholder buy-in .

Reactive security cultures pay the highest price when debt comes due. Breaches force instant repayment, often with reputational and financial consequences. But strategic leaders are flipping the script—shifting from defensive to proactive postures. That means faster response times, tighter alignment with business priorities, and most importantly, gaining a permanent seat at the table.

The final maneuver in the infographic calls for CISOs to go “from spectator to strategic leader.” It’s not just about being informed—it’s about influencing priorities at the board level. When CISOs have that access, they report greater satisfaction, stronger team performance, and fewer surprises when security budgets are on the line