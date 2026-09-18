AI reshapes exposure management around real-world risk, says Brinqa exec

AI-driven attacks are pushing security teams to rethink exposure management, prioritizing validated exploitability and risk reduction over vulnerability counts and patching metrics.

Brad Hibbert, COO and CISO at Brinqa, said organizations need a high-quality data foundation combining signals from vulnerability scanners, cloud tools, threat intelligence and asset databases before AI can reliably help prioritize risk.

As attackers exploit vulnerabilities faster and increasingly chain lower-severity flaws, Hibbert said teams should focus on whether vulnerabilities are reachable and exploitable in their environments and what business impact an attack could have.

He advocated a two-stage response: quickly deploy mitigating controls to break attack chains, then patch and verify remediation. That approach shifts the key measurement from patching speed toward how quickly organizations reduce actual risk.