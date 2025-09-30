Governance without the grind: Driving growth through automated compliance

The evolving landscape of compliance and governance

This article summarizes a recent webcast with host Adrian Sanabria and Deepak Taneja, General Manager of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) at CyberArk. They discussed how modern IGA can streamline audits and fuel broader business priorities.

As organizations grapple with the complexities of digital transformation, compliance and governance have become more challenging than ever. The rise of machine identities and AI agents has outpaced human identities, forcing security leaders to rethink traditional approaches.

Compliance is no longer a periodic checkbox but a continuous, holistic process that must encompass humans, machines, and AI.

The webcast discussion highlighted how many organizations still rely heavily on manual processes for identity tasks that could be automated. This reliance leads to inefficiencies, such as slow onboarding. Businesses can’t provision new employee access in under seven days.

Automation, AI, and the path forward

Organizational inertia, fragmented processes, and lack of executive buy-in further complicate efforts to modernize. The need for clear, well-documented processes is critical, especially as regulations expand to cover machine and AI identities.

To address these challenges, Taneja said the adoption of automation and AI is essential. Modern Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) solutions, like those offered by CyberArk, focus on easy integration and automation, enabling organizations to onboard applications quickly and gain visibility across their environments.

AI excels at analyzing large datasets, defining business roles, and identifying risks in real time—tasks that are cumbersome for humans, Taneja said.

Continuous monitoring, rather than periodic reviews, is becoming the new standard, helping organizations detect and respond to threats swiftly, he noted.

Success in this new era requires tracking key metrics: compliance coverage, operational efficiency, security risks, and cost reductions.

Ultimately, Taneja said, a cultural shift is needed—rewarding resilience, embracing automation, and fostering collaboration across business units.

By leveraging AI and process thinking, he said, organizations can transform compliance from a burden into a driver of growth and security.