In fast-paced, shared device environments like healthcare, manufacturing, and other critical industries, traditional access management approaches are falling short, quietly eroding both security and productivity.This episode with Imprivata's Chip Hughes explores how outdated methods, like shared credentials and clunky logins, create friction, increase risk, and undermine compliance. We discuss what a modern, strategic access management approach looks like and how passwordless authentication solutions are closing the gap between security and usability.
Identity, IAM Technologies, Identiverse
From password pains to productivity gains: Modern access, real results
An In-Depth Guide to Identity
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your identity security.
