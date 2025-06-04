Identity, IAM Technologies, Identiverse

From password pains to productivity gains: Modern access, real results

In fast-paced, shared device environments like healthcare, manufacturing, and other critical industries, traditional access management approaches are falling short, quietly eroding both security and productivity.

This episode with Imprivata's Chip Hughes explores how outdated methods, like shared credentials and clunky logins, create friction, increase risk, and undermine compliance. We discuss what a modern, strategic access management approach looks like and how passwordless authentication solutions are closing the gap between security and usability.

To learn more about passwordless authentication in healthcare and other critical industries, check out our whitepapers on the topic: https://security.imprivata.com/puttin... https://www.imprivata.com/resources/w... This segment is sponsored by Imprivata. Visit https://securityweekly.com/imprivataidv to learn more about them! Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/idv25-1

