From fragmented to unified: Rethinking network security operations in the AI era

Credit: Getty Images

In this summary of a recent SC webcast, Prakash Rajamani, VP of Product Management at Palo Alto Networks, and host Adrian Sanabria discuss how security leaders can reduce risk and complexity through end-to-end visibility, AI-powered analytics, and lifecycle automation.

The evolving landscape of network security

Network security has transformed dramatically in recent years. What was once a simple perimeter defense has become a complex ecosystem of distributed workforces, cloud applications, and remote access.

Prakash Rajamani from Palo Alto Networks highlighted how the traditional model of network security has been disrupted by several key trends: the COVID-19 pandemic, widespread remote work, and rapid cloud adoption.

Organizations now face unprecedented challenges in managing security across multiple environments - from home networks to branch offices to cloud platforms. The complexity has increased exponentially. Network security administrators now must manage policies across diverse infrastructures, track users accessing applications from multiple locations, and ensure consistent security protocols.

The number of devices and security points has grown dramatically, with some enterprises managing policies across 30,000 rules and 100,000 objects.

This complexity creates significant operational challenges, making traditional management approaches obsolete, Rajamani said.

AI and automation: The new security paradigm

To address these challenges, Rajamani said AI and automation are becoming critical tools in network security operations. Palo Alto Networks, he said, is pioneering approaches that leverage artificial intelligence to simplify complex security tasks. Their solutions now offer capabilities like predictive hardware failure detection, automated policy management, and intelligent log analysis. Key innovations include:

  • Natural language interfaces for log searching
  • Automated detection of new shadow IT applications
  • Proactive policy validation
  • Digital experience monitoring across network paths
  • Real user monitoring (RUM) to diagnose performance issues

    • The AI-powered tools can quickly correlate data across multiple log sources, provide insights in natural language, and help administrators understand complex network interactions without requiring deep technical expertise, Rajamani said.

    The future of network security operations

    Looking forward, network security will continue to evolve. The goal is moving from reactive troubleshooting to proactive, intelligent management. Organizations need tools that can:

    • Provide comprehensive visibility across diverse environments
    • Use AI to generate actionable insights
    • Simplify complex policy management
    • Predict and prevent potential security issues

      • Rajamani recommended that organizations seek solutions offering not just visibility, but meaningful insights that can accelerate problem resolution.

      Tools like Strata Cloud Manager represent the next generation of network security management - unified, intelligent, and adaptable to rapidly changing technological landscapes.

      The message is clear, he said: In the AI era, network security must be more than just a defensive barrier. It must be an intelligent, adaptive system that enables business agility while maintaining robust protection.

