Don’t let security debt play you: How to spot, prioritize, and eliminate silent cyber liabilities

Security debt is the stealthy threat sitting unnoticed in your environment: a misconfigured tool, an unpatched system, or overlapping controls that drain budget and attention.

A recent SC Media webcast covered how every overlooked vulnerability quietly compounds risk—while CISOs scramble to balance urgent demands and strategic objectives.

The webcast explored how security debt truly hides, the consequences of letting it fester, and how to attack it head-on. The guidance was grounded in expertise from Nagomi Co-Founder and CPO Jonathan Meler and veteran CISO Brian Miller.