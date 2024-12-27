Ransomware, Network Security

Disrupting cybercrime: InFocus with Fortinet’s Derek Manky

Security Weekly News' Adrian Sanabria discusses a collaborative approach to disrupting cybercrime with Fortinet's Derek Manky, chief security strategist and global VP of threat intelligence.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Online store of European Space Agency compromised

Intergovernmental space exploration body European Space Agency had its online shop compromised with a malicious script triggering a bogus Stripe payment page that sought to exfiltrate payment card details and other sensitive customer details, reports BleepingComputer.

