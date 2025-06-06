Identity

Data-driven identity leadership – Saviynt Field CTO David Lee

In this podcast episode, we explore the power of data-driven identity leadership and how organizations can leverage analytics to enhance their identity security strategies.

You will hear insights on aligning data with business goals, improving decision-making, and proactively managing risk.

Learn how analytics can transform your identity program from reactive to strategic, driving measurable success.

Segment Resources: https://saviynt.com/

This segment is sponsored by Saviynt. Visit https://securityweekly.com/saviyntidv to learn more about them or get a free demo!

Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/idv25-2

An In-Depth Guide to Identity

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your identity security.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Basic AuthenticationBiometricsCertificate-Based AuthenticationChallenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol (CHAP)Digest AuthenticationDigital CertificateDiscretionary Access Control (DAC)

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds