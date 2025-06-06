In this podcast episode, we explore the power of data-driven identity leadership and how organizations can leverage analytics to enhance their identity security strategies.You will hear insights on aligning data with business goals, improving decision-making, and proactively managing risk.Learn how analytics can transform your identity program from reactive to strategic, driving measurable success.https://saviynt.com/This segment is sponsored by Saviynt. Visit https://securityweekly.com/saviyntidv to learn more about them or get a free demo!Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/idv25-2Segment Resources:
Data-driven identity leadership – Saviynt Field CTO David Lee
An In-Depth Guide to Identity
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your identity security.
