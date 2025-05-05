CyberSG TIG Collaboration Centre RSAC 2025 interview: Dr. Meng-Chow Kang of SecAI

In cybersecurity, speed is survival. But while AI has dramatically accelerated detection and response, threat investigation remains stubbornly slow, manual, and human-bound. Why? Because true investigation demands context, judgment, and the ability to form hypotheses, things AI has historically struggled with.Today, as CISOs face mounting pressure from relentless attacks, budget constraints, and critical manpower shortages, a new frontier is emerging: Agentic AI.Instead of simply automating tasks, agentic AI acts like a security analyst, independently gathering, analyzing, and recommending courses of action.https://securityweekly.com/invisironrsac to learn more about them!In this exclusive interview, Dr. Meng-Chow Kang, Principal Security Advisor at SecAI and a 30-year cybersecurity veteran, shares why the future of cyber resilience hinges on reimagining investigation, and how innovations like SecAI's next-generation Investigator are helping organizations move from overwhelmed to empowered.This segment is sponsored by Invisiron. Visit
RSAC 2025 interview: Dr. Meng-Chow Kang of SecAI
