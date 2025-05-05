GenAI and agentic infrastructure are upending years of cybersecurity investments in tooling. Now, teams of human and AI agents are able to review logs, evidence and configurations at very high levels of productivity, leading to highly hardened systems.In this interview, Pramodh Rai, Co-Founder of Cyber Sierra, walks CyberRisk TV's Jeff Man through the path forward.https://securityweekly.com/cybersierr... to learn more about them!This segment is sponsored by Cyber Sierra. Visit
AI benefits/risks
CyberSG TIG Collaboration Centre RSAC 2025 interview: Cyber Sierra’s Pramodh Rai
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds