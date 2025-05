CyberSG TIG Collaboration Centre RSAC 2025 interview: Cyber Sierra’s Pramodh Rai

GenAI and agentic infrastructure are upending years of cybersecurity investments in tooling. Now, teams of human and AI agents are able to review logs, evidence and configurations at very high levels of productivity, leading to highly hardened systems.

In this interview, Pramodh Rai, Co-Founder of Cyber Sierra, walks CyberRisk TV's Jeff Man through the path forward.

