CyberRisk TV live show wrap up from Oktane 2024

Join Mandy Logan and Shaun Nichols for a comprehensive wrap-up of Oktane 2024 in this engaging 30-minute video! They reflect on key insights, exciting innovations, and standout sessions from the conference, sharing their takeaways and experiences.

Find all of our coverage from Oktane 2024 here.

From transformative discussions on identity management to the latest trends in security, this recap captures the essence of Oktane. Don’t miss their thoughts on what’s next in the identity landscape and how attendees can leverage these insights for future success!