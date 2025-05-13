Network Security

CIOs grapple with budget pressures: New playbook offers fresh take on network security ROI

(Adobe Stock)


With security budgets under strain and complexity on the rise, CIOs are rethinking how they measure the true cost—and value—of network protection. A new framework for evaluating total cost of ownership (TCO) helps tech leaders navigate smarter, more sustainable investments.

The expanding perimeter is squeezing budgets

Today’s hybrid workforce spans offices, homes, and public networks—accessing SaaS, cloud, and legacy systems from anywhere. But traditional security architectures weren’t built for this kind of sprawl. As a result, security leaders are facing mounting pressure to protect more endpoints, users, and environments without proportionally growing their budgets.

According to research cited in the report, 35% of organizations say their security budgets are inadequate to meet current threats.

Why total cost of ownership matters more than ever

Many legacy solutions come with hidden operational costs that erode ROI. The new CIO playbook outlines the most overlooked contributors to security TCO:

  • Time to implement – legacy rollouts can take weeks or months
  • Admin hours – more complex stacks require constant tuning and support
  • Maintenance and hardware – patching, updates, and replacements pull teams away from strategic work
  • Tool sprawl – overlapping point solutions increase costs without improving coverage
  • Vendor lock-in – rigid hardware contracts limit agility and scale
  • Downtime impact – VPN failures and slow connections hurt productivity

    • Harmony SASE redefines cost efficiency

    Check Point’s Harmony SASE platform is built to reduce both visible and hidden costs. It offers:

    • Fast deployment – launch in under an hour, not weeks
    • Zero hardware required – fully cloud-native and easy to scale
    • Unified management – consolidate vendors and tools into a single dashboard
    • Flexible licensing – no long-term contracts or lock-ins
    • Built-in productivity – with high-speed, always-on access backed by a private global backbone

      • Shifting from cost control to value creation

      For CIOs, the real opportunity lies in reframing security not just as a cost center, but as a driver of operational efficiency. A simplified, modern SASE approach enhances user experience, reduces administrative load, and enables innovation at scale—delivering tangible ROI.

      Bill Brenner

      InfoSec content strategist, researcher, director, tech writer, blogger and community builder. Senior Vice President of Audience Content Strategy at CyberRisk Alliance.

