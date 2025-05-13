With security budgets under strain and complexity on the rise, CIOs are rethinking how they measure the true cost—and value—of network protection. A new framework for evaluating total cost of ownership (TCO) helps tech leaders navigate smarter, more sustainable investments.
Network Security
Time to implement – legacy rollouts can take weeks or months Admin hours – more complex stacks require constant tuning and support Maintenance and hardware – patching, updates, and replacements pull teams away from strategic work Tool sprawl – overlapping point solutions increase costs without improving coverage Vendor lock-in – rigid hardware contracts limit agility and scale Downtime impact – VPN failures and slow connections hurt productivity Fast deployment – launch in under an hour, not weeks Zero hardware required – fully cloud-native and easy to scale Unified management – consolidate vendors and tools into a single dashboard Flexible licensing – no long-term contracts or lock-ins Built-in productivity – with high-speed, always-on access backed by a private global backbone
CIOs grapple with budget pressures: New playbook offers fresh take on network security ROI
An In-Depth Guide to Network Security
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your network security.
