At a glance: How unpatched vulnerabilities feed ransomware attacks

Unpatched vulnerabilities are a top priority for ransomware attackers, offering them a straightforward entry point into corporate systems. Use this checklist to understand the risks and take actionable steps to mitigate them.
Understanding the Threat
🔍 Recognize the Scope of the Problem:
- Nearly one-third (32%) of ransomware attacks originate from unpatched vulnerabilities.
- Industries relying on legacy systems, such as energy and utilities, are at the highest risk.
🚩 Identify Common Vulnerabilities:
- ProxyShell and Log4Shell remain among the most exploited vulnerabilities, despite patches being available for years.
📊 Quantify the Impact:
- Backup compromise rate: 75% for vulnerability-based attacks vs. 54% for credential-based attacks.
- Data encryption rate: 67% vs. 43%, respectively.
- Average recovery cost: $3 million for vulnerability-driven attacks vs. $750,000 for credential-based incidents.
Operational Risks of Staying Exposed
⏳ Recovery Delays:
- 45% of organizations take over a month to recover from vulnerability-based attacks.
- That's compared to 37% for other root causes.
💸 Financial Burden:
- Organizations are 4x more likely to fund ransoms in-house when vulnerabilities are exploited (31% vs. 2%).
🔒 Increased Ransom Payments:
- Vulnerability attacks drive a higher ransom payment rate: 71% vs. 45%.
Key Steps to Mitigate the Risks
🛡️ Reduce Your Attack Surface:
- Maintain full visibility of all external-facing systems.
- Identify high-risk exposures and prioritize patching for critical vulnerabilities.
- Regularly update all software and systems to the latest versions.
⚙️ Deploy Anti-Exploit Protections:
- Use endpoint security solutions with built-in anti-exploit capabilities to block behaviors associated with ransomware attacks.
🕵️♂️ Enhance Detection and Response:
- Establish 24/7 monitoring to detect and mitigate suspicious activities.
- Consider managed detection and response (MDR) services to extend your team’s capabilities.
Action Items for Your Organization
✅ Audit your environment for unpatched vulnerabilities.
✅ Prioritize patching based on risk severity.
✅ Deploy advanced security solutions for proactive defense.
✅ Regularly train teams to recognize and address emerging threats.