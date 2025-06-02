Risk Assessments/Management, AI/ML, Security Strategy, Plan, Budget
Are you cyber resilient? Five traits that define the leaders of 2025
Credit: Adobe Stock Images
As cybercriminals and nation-state adversaries turn to increasingly sophisticated tools and techniques, including deeply buried supply-chain intrusions and AI-powered phishing campaigns, attaining total immunity against online attacks becomes ever more distant.If 100% protection is out of reach, then what matters more is flexibility, adaptability and survival. What matters is cyber resilience, the ability to quickly bounce back from a potentially crippling information-technology outage."Cyber resilience mean[s] how the whole organization comes together when there is some type of interruption to that whole IT estate, whether it's a cybersecurity breach, a man-made incident or a natural disaster," says Theresa Lanowitz, Chief Cybersecurity Evangelist and Head of Thought Leadership at LevelBlue.Sadly, few organizations are truly cyber resilient. In a recent survey of 1,500 corporate executives worldwide conducted for LevelBlue's 2025 Futures Report, only about 100 companies, or 7%, were identified as being cyber resilient. However, these organizations shared certain common characteristics that separated them from the rest. And these traits can be learned or acquired.
AI used both for offensive and defensive purposes is high in the priorities of cyber resilient organizations. For this reason, the second shared characteristic of such companies is the ability to effectively defend themselves against AI-powered attacks. The fourth characteristic that sets cyber-resilient organizations apart from the rest is their ability to resist new types of cyberattacks, a stance partly fueled by strategic investments in incident response and threat intelligence.
The executive leaderships of these companies grasp the importance of cybersecurity and cyber resilience and fund those efforts accordingly. Their IT and cybersecurity teams understand that their organizations' business goals take precedence over other issues."Aligning cybersecurity and the line of business is critical, so that the cybersecurity team understands the critical few objectives of the business and you can align what you're doing on cybersecurity in a more strategic way versus a tactical way," says Lanowitz.All organizations deemed cyber resilient in the LevelBlue survey said they had aligned their cybersecurity teams with their lines of business, compared to 66% of survey respondents overall. More granularly, 57% of cyber-resilient companies said they had "effectively aligned business risk appetites with cybersecurity risk management" versus 43% of the general pool."An organization with a cyber-resilient culture is a place where everyone, at every level, understands their role in cybersecurity and takes accountability for it — including protecting sensitive data and systems," says the 2025 Futures Report.
The first and most important common trait among cyber resilient organizations: they have aligned their cybersecurity and business goals.
"They're not afraid of embracing AI on the cybersecurity front, so they're able to defend against those AI-powered attacks," explains Lanowitz. "But they're also using AI in their own cybersecurity."Concerns about AI-powered adversaries loom large among respondents in the LevelBlue survey. While 42% said they expected AI-fueled attacks to impact their organizations, only 29% felt prepared to counter them. Likewise, 44% believed that deepfake attacks on their organizations would happen, while 32% considered themselves ready to handle them."They expect that there's going to be an AI attack, but they're not really prepared for it," says Lanowitz.Along similar lines, 59% of respondents said that it was getting tougher for their employees to distinguish deepfakes from genuine video, images and voice recordings. And 48% admitted that their organizations had to get better at defending against attacks from AI-powered adversaries.Nevertheless, many of the executives surveyed felt confident — perhaps over-confident — that their companies were prepared to face AI-powered attacks, and to use AI-powered defenses in response."More than half (52%) say they are highly or very highly competent at defending themselves against AI techniques," the report says, "and in implementing and using AI to enhance cybersecurity (54%)."Not all the tools and techniques used by today's adversaries involve AI. Phishing scams have been augmented by variants involving text messages (smishing), voice calls (vishing) and QR codes (quishing). We've heard about the devastating NotPetya and SolarWinds supply-chain-software attacks, but less obvious is the ongoing poisoning of open-source repositories with malware and backdoors. "We're seeing these emerging attack types: quishing, software-supply-chain attacks, smishing, deepfake and synthetic-identity attacks, AI-powered attacks, and then brute-force attacks," says Lanowitz. "One of the top phishing groups came out and said, 'We don't need to install malware on your computer. We can just weaponize things that are already there with poor security.'"
The third common trait is that cyber resilient organizations were more likely than others to use AI in their own cyber defenses.
"They're ready for these new types of threats, these new types of attacks that they're going to be experiencing," Lanowitz said. "There's a lot of investment in application security. A lot of investment in machine learning, for pattern matching. A lot of investment in cyber resilience processes across the business."
In the LevelBlue survey, the differences were stark: 94% of cyber-resilient companies said they were investing in supply-chain security, while only 62% of the entire survey group had 91% of the cyber-resilient group were implementing advanced threat detection, versus 63% overall 48% of the elite group planned to subscribe to threat-intelligence providers, as opposed to 39% of the whole survey pool 45% of cyber-resilient organizations were implementing zero-trust network architectures, compared to 35% overall
The reasons for that are not simple, however, as they have to do with creating an adaptive and flexible cybersecurity culture. Some statistics from the LevelBlue survey hint at what's going on: 79% of the cyber-resilient companies felt comfortable taking risks with innovation due to their cybersecurity confidence, as opposed to 61% of the overall group.Likewise, 61% of the cyber-resilient group said they allocated cybersecurity funding to every new project from the get-go; only 46% of the larger group did."They want to implement new technologies, processes and procedures," says Lanowitz. "Being able to take that bolder approach is one of the things that comes from being cyber resilient."
Finally, the fifth characteristic was simple: Unlike the bulk of the 1,500 organizations surveyed, none of the cyber-resilient organizations had experienced a major cybersecurity breach in the previous 12 months.
